360 Financial Inc. Buys 347 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

360 Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $9,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $445.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,397. The business’s 50 day moving average is $446.22. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $286.18 and a 12-month high of $471.38.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

