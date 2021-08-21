360 Financial Inc. Buys 66 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

360 Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,152 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 1,562.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after buying an additional 4,242,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after buying an additional 1,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Target by 619.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $328,533,000 after buying an additional 1,428,121 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Target by 3,162.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 750,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,574,000 after buying an additional 727,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 988,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $195,707,000 after buying an additional 720,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,694 shares of company stock valued at $28,400,426 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $7.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,146,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,301. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $143.38 and a 52-week high of $267.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their target price on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.80.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

