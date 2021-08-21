360 Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 27,441 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,000. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 2.3% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. 360 Financial Inc. owned 0.55% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVOV. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $924,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 90.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,045,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOV traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.85. 12,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,747. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.25. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $99.89 and a twelve month high of $170.33.

