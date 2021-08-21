360 Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $40,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Snowflake by 98.9% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Snowflake by 135.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total transaction of $3,605,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 151,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,496,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 882,103 shares of company stock valued at $225,494,350. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock traded down $12.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $266.67. 13,193,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,151,553. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion and a PE ratio of -70.18.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research set a $264.62 target price on shares of Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.74.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

