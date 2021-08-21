$38.28 Billion in Sales Expected for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will report $38.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for JD.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.97 billion and the highest is $38.61 billion. JD.com posted sales of $28.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year sales of $146.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $143.98 billion to $149.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $179.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $171.69 billion to $184.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $63.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.22. JD.com has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

