$387.74 Million in Sales Expected for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will announce $387.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $386.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $389.47 million. Kforce reported sales of $365.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kforce.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $150,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the first quarter valued at $12,184,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 45.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 590,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,645,000 after buying an additional 184,269 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,331,000 after buying an additional 180,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 660.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 184,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after buying an additional 160,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the second quarter valued at $9,786,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KFRC traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $58.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,748. Kforce has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kforce (KFRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.