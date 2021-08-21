3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in 3M were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of 3M by 103,772.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,670,000 after buying an additional 5,820,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,169,000 after buying an additional 1,036,538 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,404,000 after buying an additional 867,458 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of 3M by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,641,000 after buying an additional 781,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 3M by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,071,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $977,086,000 after buying an additional 682,530 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,397,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.44. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.