$446.95 Million in Sales Expected for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) to post sales of $446.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clarivate’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $447.30 million and the lowest is $446.60 million. Clarivate posted sales of $284.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clarivate.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarivate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

In related news, Director Blucher Sheryl G. Von sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,795,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,670,546. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Roedel bought 19,193 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.07 per share, with a total value of $500,361.51. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,683.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,276,827 shares of company stock valued at $284,958,454. Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $5,284,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $5,767,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $3,651,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $1,968,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $2,140,000. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLVT stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,181,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.27, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.87. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $34.79.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

