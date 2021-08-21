$5.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will announce sales of $5.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.05 billion and the highest is $5.23 billion. Emerson Electric posted sales of $4.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year sales of $18.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.34 billion to $18.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.05 billion to $19.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Emerson Electric.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Cowen set a $97.44 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 113,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR stock opened at $101.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.45. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $63.16 and a 12-month high of $104.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.