525 Shares in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 83.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 77.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

INGR stock opened at $86.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on INGR shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

