$55.03 Million in Sales Expected for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to announce $55.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.12 million. Global Blood Therapeutics posted sales of $36.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year sales of $201.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $188.42 million to $226.59 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $326.69 million, with estimates ranging from $255.50 million to $497.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GBT. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.72.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,302,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,504. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.01. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

