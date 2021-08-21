$56.37 Million in Sales Expected for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will announce sales of $56.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.46 million. Diana Shipping posted sales of $39.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year sales of $204.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.93 million to $204.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $285.49 million, with estimates ranging from $259.05 million to $311.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 11.01%.

Several research firms have commented on DSX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diana Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

NYSE DSX opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.30. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $5.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 896,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $4,172,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 545.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 167,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 141,384 shares in the last quarter. 18.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

