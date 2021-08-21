5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF)’s share price rose 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.11 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FPLSF. Raymond James lowered 5N Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins cut their target price on 5N Plus from $5.75 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

