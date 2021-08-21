$67.28 Million in Sales Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will report sales of $67.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.30 million. The Hackett Group posted sales of $57.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year sales of $270.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $269.68 million to $271.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $285.65 million, with estimates ranging from $281.00 million to $290.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:HCKT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.09. 216,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,452. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $569.13 million, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 172,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

