677 Shares in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 22,038 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after buying an additional 31,253 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUS opened at $51.63 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.23 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.60.

In related news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $376,836.00. Also, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,074,012.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares in the company, valued at $11,565,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,650 shares of company stock worth $1,803,505 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

