7,599 Shares in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCY. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,479,000 after acquiring an additional 430,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,316,000 after acquiring an additional 644,548 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,925,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,551,000 after acquiring an additional 403,993 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 42.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,263,000 after acquiring an additional 444,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,466,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,246,000 after acquiring an additional 118,108 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $27.53 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.57.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.