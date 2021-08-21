$83.91 Million in Sales Expected for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will announce sales of $83.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.80 million to $86.80 million. e.l.f. Beauty reported sales of $72.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year sales of $367.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $359.90 million to $378.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $394.70 million, with estimates ranging from $382.13 million to $411.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELF. Citigroup raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

NYSE:ELF traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.32. 329,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,475. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.60. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.17 and a beta of 2.06. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.20.

In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $204,600.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,869,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,149. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

