8,500 Shares in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2021

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000.

SVAL stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.20.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)

