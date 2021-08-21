969 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Bought by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 15,492.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 150,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,457,000 after purchasing an additional 149,350 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 44.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Dollar General by 16.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 13.3% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $2,897,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,748. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.58. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The firm has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.77.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.