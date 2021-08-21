$990.63 Million in Sales Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to announce sales of $990.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $978.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Lamb Weston posted sales of $871.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year sales of $4.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 187.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LW traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,206. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.04. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

