AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AbCellera Biologics Inc. is a technology company which searches, decodes and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera Biologics Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.83.

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Booth sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Montalbano purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $103,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at $218,454,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 283.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,894,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,670,000 after buying an additional 5,097,178 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at $81,428,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at $77,116,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 135.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,725,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,954,000 after buying an additional 1,569,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AbCellera Biologics (ABCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.