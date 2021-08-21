Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $348.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.50. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.73 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 103.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.00.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $8,564,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,637,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,171 shares of company stock worth $19,380,851 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

