ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.21

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.21 and last traded at $16.31, with a volume of 9365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACAD shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.32.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.71.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 209,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 782,158 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 663,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 272,463 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 412,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 32,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.