Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 2.0% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen raised their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, raised their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

Accenture stock traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $332.65. 1,727,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,788. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $309.25. The firm has a market cap of $211.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $333.55.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.