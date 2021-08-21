AceD Market Cap Hits $217,729.94 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last seven days, AceD has traded 143.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. AceD has a market capitalization of $217,729.94 and $81,958.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000047 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 331% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About AceD

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

