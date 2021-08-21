Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Get Acerinox alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ANIOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Acerinox from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Acerinox stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. Acerinox has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.00 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acerinox (ANIOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.