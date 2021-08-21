Achain Price Up 3.6% Over Last Week (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last week, Achain has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $13.77 million and $1.77 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.21 or 0.00149570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00057285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00014938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.17 or 0.00816652 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00048083 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.