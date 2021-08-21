ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Sells $2,265,213.44 in Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Yinan Xiang sold 26,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $2,265,213.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yinan Xiang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACM Research alerts:

On Friday, August 13th, Yinan Xiang sold 3,623 shares of ACM Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $308,317.30.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Yinan Xiang sold 30,000 shares of ACM Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $2,583,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $82.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.56. ACM Research, Inc. has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $144.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACMR. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACM Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 311.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 36,221 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ACM Research by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 14,207 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,988,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in ACM Research by 6.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.