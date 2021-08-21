Actinium Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Actinium has a market capitalization of $980,687.82 and $21,659.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0289 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 33,879,450 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

