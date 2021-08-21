Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 614,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,133 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $71,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of DVY opened at $117.75 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $124.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.73.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

