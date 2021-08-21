Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $65.08 Million Holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,686 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 5.07% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $65,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $1,448,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $218,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 243,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $3,772,000.

NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $66.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.28. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $55.04 and a 12 month high of $79.31.

