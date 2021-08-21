Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $81.40 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 291,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $81,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DOCU opened at $286.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.81, a P/E/G ratio of 101.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.21. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

