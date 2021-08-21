Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,423 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $77,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.0% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.8% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $320,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $351.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $347.43. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $261.41 and a twelve month high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

