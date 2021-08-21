Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,339,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,826 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $235,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,333,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,164,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 111,753 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Partners Group increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO remained flat at $$49.35 during trading on Friday. 11,097,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,887,938. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

