Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 808,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,031 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $61,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,107,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $20,129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 161.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,319,000 after purchasing an additional 197,426 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 376,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,457,000 after purchasing an additional 149,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 161.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,922,000 after purchasing an additional 117,819 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $78.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.81. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

