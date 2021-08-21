Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 47,885 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 933,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,885 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $97,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 38,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 490.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $99.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.82. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

