Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after acquiring an additional 32,195 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,672,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 52,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUC opened at $16.16 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

