Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,901 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ET. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Shares of ET stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 6,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,050,370 shares of company stock worth $18,970,670. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

