Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,254,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 14.9% during the second quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Penumbra by 6.2% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Penumbra by 65.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Penumbra by 368.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $657,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,742.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,291 shares of company stock worth $5,683,003. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. increased their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.86.

PEN stock opened at $261.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 607.67, a PEG ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.49 and a 1 year high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

