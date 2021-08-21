Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,289,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,401,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Delek US news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DK opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.10. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $27.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. increased their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

