Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 26,904 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,904 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,807,000.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

NYSE EFR opened at $14.28 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $14.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.