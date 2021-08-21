Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 865,761 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 77,440 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.5% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $234,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alley Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,019 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.1% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 31.7% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.8% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,564 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

Shares of MSFT opened at $304.36 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

