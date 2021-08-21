Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,634 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cannae by 7,822.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cannae in the second quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cannae by 45.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Cannae by 90.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Cannae during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

CNNE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

In related news, CFO Bryan D. Coy purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $34,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $185,980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNNE opened at $30.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93. Cannae had a net margin of 88.62% and a return on equity of 1.96%. Research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

