Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 762 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. CX Institutional bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 488.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $261.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.12. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.51 and a fifty-two week high of $262.70.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

