Advisors Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,273 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 69,504 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $167.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.43. The stock has a market cap of $265.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

