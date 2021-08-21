Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADYEY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Compass Point reissued a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank downgraded Adyen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cheuvreux assumed coverage on Adyen in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ADYEY stock opened at $61.68 on Friday. Adyen has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $61.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.80.

Adyen’s stock is set to split on the morning of Tuesday, August 24th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 24th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

