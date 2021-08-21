AfterMaster, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFTM) Short Interest Down 19.3% in July

AfterMaster, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFTM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,287,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AFTM opened at $0.00 on Friday. AfterMaster has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

Get AfterMaster alerts:

AfterMaster Company Profile

AfterMaster, Inc is an audio technology company. It engages in the the development and commercialization of proprietary, audio, and video technologies for professional and consumer use including AfterMaster HD Audio and ProMaster HD. The company was founded on May 12, 1988 and is headquartered in Hollywood, CA.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for AfterMaster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AfterMaster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.