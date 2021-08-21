AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has C$47.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$46.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BOS. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Thursday. Pi Financial lowered their price target on AirBoss of America from C$56.50 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AirBoss of America has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.40.

AirBoss of America stock opened at C$39.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$15.09 and a 52 week high of C$43.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.11%.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,794,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$153,394,164.14.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

