Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to report $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.41. Akamai Technologies reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AKAM. Raymond James began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $114.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,417.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

