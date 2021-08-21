Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Shares Gap Up to $14.77

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.77, but opened at $15.17. Akoya Biosciences shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 199 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.67 and a quick ratio of 8.31.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKYA. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,909,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,097,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,544,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

